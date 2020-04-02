LOWER TOWNSHIP — Due to COVID-19, township Public Works will be limiting its functions to ensure the safety of residents and employees.
Following is a list of information on essential functions:
• Curbside trash and recycling pickup will continue as scheduled.
• Change of Recycling Center hours: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday
• Spring leaf and branch pickup will be rescheduled at a later date.
• For emergency road repairs or signage problems, call the Public Works Office at 609-884-0898.
For any questions or concerns, call 609-884-0898, ext 10.
