LOWER TOWNSHIP — Due to COVID-19, township Public Works will be limiting its functions to ensure the safety of residents and employees.

Following is a list of information on essential functions: 

• Curbside trash and recycling pickup will continue as scheduled.

• Change of Recycling Center hours: 7 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. Monday through Friday

• Spring leaf and branch pickup will be rescheduled at a later date.

• For emergency road repairs or signage problems, call the Public Works Office at 609-884-0898.

For any questions or concerns, call 609-884-0898, ext 10.

