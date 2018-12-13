Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Lt. Andy Boyt Memorial Fund helps Cape May VFW add fire-alarm system

The Lt. Andy Boyt Memorial Fund gave a ceremonial check in the amount of $3,750.00 to the members of the VFW Post 386 in Cape May to help defray the cost of installing a fire alarm system at the VFW facility. Members of the Foundation Fund Board made the presentation.

CAPE MAY — The Lt. Andy Boyt Memorial Fund has made its first donations, to a VFW post, a food bank and a group that honors fallen firefighters and aids their families.

The fund formally released its initial donation Dec. 6.

A ceremonial check in the amount of $3,750 was presented to the members of the VFW Post 386 in Cape May by members of the Foundation Fund Board. The donation will be used to help defray the cost of installing a fire alarm system at the VFW facility.

The Lt. Andy Boyt Memorial Fund was formally established as an IRS authorized tax-deductible foundation in 2018 with a mission of supporting local organizations, individuals with specific needs and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation. Prior to being formalized, previous annual Paddle Outs, a significant fund-raising event, sent donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation in memory of Boyt.

Boyt was a Cape May firefighter who died suddenly after fighting a fire in the city. He was part of the N.J. State Rescue Team and well respected for his firefighting and rescue skills throughout the state.

“Andy was a committed firefighter, but more importantly was a man who loved Cape May and always wanted to give back to the community,” according to his widow Michelle Boyt. “Andy cared about everyone and would do anything possible to help. This memorial fund is a small way to remember his efforts, desires and love for Cape May.”

In addition to the donation to the VFW, the foundation made donations in the amount of $3,750 to the Cape May Community Food Bank and $5,250 to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Anyone interested in learning more about the fund should follow Paddle Out or Cape May Fire Department on Facebook. Tax deductible contributions may be made to the Lt. Andy Boyt Memorial Fund, P.O. Box 252, Cape May, NJ 08204

