Joe and Cathy Noll, and Kathy and Dave Morais are Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities Volunteers of the Month for October.
MAC’s Volunteer Manager Ayeshah Dickerson nominated them for this honor, for their steadfastness and reliability in helping during fundraising events for the organization, especially the annual outdoor festivals held on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate.
“Cape May MAC relies on so many volunteers to help us with everything from gardening and grounds maintenance, to office work, to helping manage the children’s activities tables and checking IDs at our four annual outdoor beer festivals. Joe and Cathy and Kathy and Dave have been a great help this year, and we are very grateful to them for stepping up when we needed it. They spread enthusiasm and work hard, and we greatly appreciate all they do for us.”
For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, contact Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org. MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors.
MAC membership is open to all. For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or visit MAC’s website at capemaymac.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.