The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities donated $550, collected during the Christmas season from staff and visitors to the Emlen Physick Estate, in support of the Jersey Cape Military Spouses Club’s annual Stockings for Recruits campaign.
Each year, the club collects cash donations used to purchase items to fill Christmas stockings for recruits who are on base during Christmas at the U.S. Coast Guard Training Center, or TRACEN Cape May.
Recruits undergoing basic training are not permitted traditional treats, so stockings are stuffed with permitted items, such as socks and goodies. Recruits get an hour break from training to enjoy hot chocolate, cookies and candy canes. They receive surprise letters from home and handmade cards from children at local schools. The club gives the recruits a T-shirt to commemorate their holidays at boot camp. The stockings contain items that can be used during boot camp such as hand sanitizer, toothbrushes, lip balm and lint rollers.
MAC’s donation will help fund next year’s stockings as well as scholarships for Coast Guard dependents.
Jersey Cape Military Spouses Club is a nonprofit organization. For more information see jcmilitaryspousesclub.org. MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. MAC membership is open to all. For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or see capemaymac.org.
