CAPE MAY — The Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities will host the Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival, featuring steamed crabs, steamed shrimp, pulled pork, local and regional craft beers, wine, spirits and all-day entertainment, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, on the grounds of the Emlen Physick Estate.
Food truck vendors will offer an eclectic variety of items for purchase, including selections from Coffee Bouteaque, Crespella, Gaiss' Market, Matt's BBQ, Rolling Bones, Mermaid Mutineer, Nick's Roast Beef, Empanada Mama and House of Cupcakes.
Wash it all down with craft beer from local and regional breweries on the estate lawn. Purchase and enjoy a variety of local and regional craft beers, including those from 7-Mile Brewery, Bucket Brigade Brewery, Cape May Brewing Co., COHO Brewing Co., Cold Spring Brewery, Ludlam Island Brewer, MudHen Brewing Co., and Slacktide Brewing Co. Wine smoothies will also be available and a selection of other beverages will be offered by Nauti Spirits, Cape May Distillery, Tito's Pete's Soda.
Musical performers, beginning at 11 a.m., will include The HoneyHawks, Hambone Relay, The Danbees, The Missing Frets, and James Arlowe & The Primal Daze.
Vendors on the estate grounds will be selling hand-made and vintage items. Stop by and see inside the Good Housekeeping trailer; representatives with product giveaways will be on hand. Purchase customized festival T-shirts produced on-site by Flying Fish Studio.
Author Maggie Fitzroy will be signing her book "Beacon Beach," a novel of love and adventure set in 1886 Cape May.
Kid-friendly activities will include acrobats from the Give & Take Jugglers, who will entertain throughout the day.
A dog-friendly refreshment area also will be available to help keep pets hydrated.
Admission to the grounds is free. Free and paid parking is available off site. Free trolley shuttles will operate throughout the day and stop at the paid Acme parking lot near the Washington Street Mall Information Booth and the free parking lot at the Cape May Lutheran Church at 509 Pittsburgh Ave. A parking map is available in this year's Craft Beer, Music & Crab Festival brochure with parking locations and trolley stops. The map is also available at capemaymac.org/cape-may-craft-beer-crab-festival.
There will be a charge for crabs, food and beverages. Commemorative pint glasses will be available for purchase.
Proceeds from the event will benefit MAC's free educational outreach programs. Each year, more than 16,000 children throughout Cape May, Cumberland and Atlantic counties and beyond benefit from free or low-cost educational programming provided by MAC educators. By doing so, MAC helps our local schools to fulfill their obligations to meet New Jersey Core Curriculum standards, often at no cost.
The Emlen Physick Estate is at 1048 Washington St.
The festival is sponsored by PNC Bank, with additional funding by DeSatnick Real Estate, Equity Communications, Flying Fish Studio, Gold Coast Production Management, Paramount Air Service and Tito's Handmade Vodka.