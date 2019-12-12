MAC recognizes Dubois as Volunteer of Mont

Chris Dubois, of Cape May, is the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities Volunteer of the Month for November.

 Susan Krysiak / submitted

MAC’s volunteer manager Ayeshah Dickerson nominated him for the honor, for his steadfastness, reliability and willingness to take on leadership roles as a volunteer.

“Chris has a calm way of taking on responsibility as a volunteer and helps us accomplish what we need to do,” she said. “Chris has been a house manager for two major MAC house tours in the last year, as well as putting in time as a volunteer for MAC’s outdoor festivals. He is a wonderful asset to our team of volunteers, and I am delighted to nominate him for Volunteer of the Month,” Dickerson said.

For information on the variety of MAC volunteer opportunities available, please contact Dickerson at 609-224-6029, or email adickerson@capemaymac.org.

MAC is a multifaceted not-for-profit organization committed to promoting the preservation, interpretation, and cultural enrichment of the Cape May region for its residents and visitors. MAC membership is open to all. For information about MAC’s year-round schedule of tours, festivals, and special events, call 609-884-5404 or 800-275-4278, or visit see capemaymac.org.

