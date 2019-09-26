CAPE MAY — Lee Pollock, writer, historian and leading authority on Winston Churchill, will present his lecture, "Roosevelt and Churchill: The Friendship that Saved the World," 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, at Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave.
This is the eighth annual lecture in the Mid-Atlantic Center for the Arts & Humanities' Lessons of History Distinguished Lecture Series. Each year, a national speaker presents an in-depth talk on an important topic of history as part of this series. The lecture will be followed by a complimentary meet-the-speaker reception with refreshments.
President Franklin Roosevelt (1882-1945) and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill (1874-1965) were among the greatest leaders of the 20th century. Together, they directed a grand alliance that saved democracy and freedom during the world's darkest hour, carried their nations to victory and laid the geopolitical foundation that defines much of the world we know today.
One was American, one British, and they shared a common language and heritage. But what was the real nature of their relationship? How were they similar — and different — in background, temperament and ideas? Was theirs a true friendship or just a partnership of allies? And what is their legacy for the leadership challenges of the 21st century?
The lecture examines the lives of these fascinating men, explaining how each overcame challenges and adversity to rise to political power, and illuminating their response to the threats menacing the world in the 1930s. It relates the dramatic story of how they developed a relationship unique in modern history and how that relationship defined and determined Allied strategy during the Second World War.
"Roosevelt and Churchill: The Friendship that Saved the World" insightfully shows how the interaction of these two men impacted their times and reshaped the course of history.
Pollock has served as the executive director of the International Churchill Society, founded to preserve Churchill's legacy for future generations.
He spearheaded the development of the National Churchill Library in Washington, D.C. His accomplishments also included publishing "The Finest Hour — The Journal of Winston Churchill" and organizing the annual International Churchill Conference. He is the author of "Action This Day: Adventures with Winston Churchill." A native of Montreal, he is a fellow of the National Churchill Museum and a director of The Chicago Architecture Foundation. He is also a Wall Street Journal Op-Ed contributor on Churchill subjects.
This lecture is co-sponsored by MAC and Martel & Associates (Myles & Leslie Martel). Tickets for this limited event are $40 and include the lecture and reception with refreshments. Tickets for students are $15. To purchase tickets, call 609-884-5404 or see CapeMayMAC.org.
