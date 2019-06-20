CAPE MAY, NJ – June 18, 2019 – The Cape May Summer Concert Series offers hit after hit, all summer long, and on Wednesday, July 10, Max Weinberg’s Jukebox allows the audience to choose the hits they will hear that evening. This engaging and interactive show takes place at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Avenue in Cape May, New Jersey, beginning at 8 pm.
Max Weinberg’s career began at the age of seven, when he sat in with a Bar Mitzvah band playing “When the Saints Go Marching In.” Bandleader Herbie Zane was so impressed that he brought Weinberg to other performances, and the young drummer became a local child star. Drumming with Zane until junior high school, Weinberg learned to play rhythms ranging from cha-cha to polka, and from Dixieland jazz to merengue. Influenced by the British invasion and particularly inspired by Beatles drummer Ringo Starr, he began playing in local rock bands in 1964.
Weinberg was a student at Seton Hall University, contemplating a career in law, when he answered an advertisement in the Village Voice for a drummer that specifically demanded “no junior Ginger Bakers.” Weinberg’s impressive accompaniment to the Fats Domino song “Let the
Four Winds Blow” landed his spot in the drum chair for Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Weinberg has provided the beat for Bruce Springsteen & The E Street band for 45 years, playing before millions around the world. In 1993, Weinberg became the leader of the house band for Late Night with Conan O’Brien, playing on over 1,000 consecutive episodes of the television show before entering a special agreement with the network that allowed him to join the Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Reunion Tour. In 2014, Weinberg was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of the E Street Band.
