THE WILDWOODS — Morey’s Piers and Beachfront Water Parks are now hiring for seasonal staff with more than 500 positions available.
As New Jersey begins to reopen and tourists return to this premier Jersey Shore destination, Morey’s Piers is ramping up its seasonal hiring in an effort to provide guests with the level of service they have come to expect when visiting Morey's.
“For the last couple of months there were many unknowns related to our upcoming season due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Denise Beckson, vice president of human resources. “But we believe now is the right time to significantly increase our hiring efforts as we hope to receive approval from the governor to open additional amenities throughout our parks.”
Morey’s Piers is seeking enthusiastic, outgoing and responsible team players to fill seasonal jobs for the upcoming season. Employment opportunities are available in various departments, including ride operations, park services, lifeguards, food and beverage and game operations. Seasonal positions begin at $12 per hour. Associates will receive additional perks, including food credits for meals, free use of the amusement rides and water park, and discounted passes for friends and family. Positions may last through September, with the greatest number of jobs available during the summer months.
Positions are available beginning immediately with flexible hours and schedules. Online applications are being accepted at MoreysPiers.com/jobs/summer-jobs or by texting SUMMER to 855-760-3700.
Many of the seasonal positions at Morey’s Piers are filled with local college or high school students, teachers, and retirees who live and work in the Wildwoods each summer. In a typical summer, Morey’s Piers also supplements its domestic work force with several hundred international work and travel students participating in the U.S. State Department Summer Work Travel J-1 Visa program; however, the COVID-19 travel restrictions have greatly impacted this program, making it difficult for students to work and travel in the U.S. this summer.
“It is always a challenge to fill close to 1,500 jobs each season, and the last several years we fell short, even with the exchange students,” added Beckson. “As we continue to receive approval to open additional amenities like outdoor dining, games, and hopefully rides in the near future, our local and regional population is vital in filling these positions for the 2020 season.”
For more information on employment, see MoreysPiers.com/jobs or email HR@moreyspiers.com.
