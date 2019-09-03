WILDWOOD — Morey’s Piers, celebrating 50 years on the piers in Wildwood, rings in the dog days of summer with two tail-wagging events on Sunday, Sept. 8.
The Doggie Dash kicks-off at 10 a.m. when pooches set the pace for the 5K and 1 mile beach races. After the dash, dogs and owners will be treated to a beachside celebration with music, food, games and activities. Doggie Dash participants also receive free admission to Raging Waters Water Park for the first splash session from 10:30 to 11:45a.m.
The fido-friendly fun continues as Raging Waters “Water Bark” goes completely to the dogs with six puppy pool paw-ty sessions from noon to 3:30 p.m. Every dog will have its day paddling along the river adventure, splashing in the fountain pool or fetching balls in the activity pool.
Beacon Animal Rescue, a volunteer-run, no-kill dog and cat rescue serving Cape May and Atlantic counties, will have adoptable dogs seeking forever homes at both events. These events are proudly supported by the Morey family, including four-legged family members Finn, Hobbs and Watson
On Sept. 7 and 8, the DockDogs National Dog Competition will take place at PigDog Beach Bar, featuring Booker D. Surfdog and dozens of dogs competing in events like the “Big Air” and “Extreme Vertical” 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Raging Waters Water Park, Mariner’s Pier, Schellenger Avenue and the Boardwalk. For more information see moreyspiers.com.
