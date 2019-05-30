Mosquito Control to hold talks on new bugs in area

A new outreach mission by the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control is underway. It involves visiting local towns to provide more information to residents and visitors. The talks are being provided on the growing concerns that new species of bugs to our area bring and what people can do to best protect themselves.
The talks will be given at branches of the Cape May County Library System. The next one will be held 10 a.m. May 31 in Lower Township. Future talks will be 10 a.m. June 5 in Wildwood Crest, 10 a.m. June 22 in Sea Isle City, 10 a.m. July 1 in Stone Harbor, and 5:30 p.m. July 22 in Upper Township.
“I wanted our department to get out in the community to better explain how people can make small changes to keep their property safer,” said Freeholder Jeffrey Pierson, liaison to Department of Mosquito Control. “We want County government to be as accessible as possible for everyone in Cape May County.”
The Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control's objective is to manage mosquito populations using an integrated control approach, stressing environmental safety, economics, efficacy, research and surveillance in order to protect the health and welfare of the citizens and visitors of Cape May County.
To find the exact location of your local library branch, visit cmclibrary.org.