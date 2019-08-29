CAPE MAY — Come to this year’s Mutt Strut on Saturday, Sept. 7, on Cape May’s Beachfront Promenade. Strut with your dog anytime between 8 a.m. and noon for a requested donation of $1 per leg ($2 per person, $4 per dog). Registration is on the day of the event and is held near Convention Hall, Beach Avenue. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 8.
The event is popular with locals and visitors alike, with many noting they have attended the event every year. Adding to the enjoyment are dog trick and costume contests with prizes, Mutt Strut gear for purchase and auction. New this year is a microchip clinic from 9 to 11 a.m., limited to the first 25 signups.
The event sponsor, Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club, an AKC-affiliated club, has held local dog training classes for forty years. Part of the event proceeds help the group’s training classes. Walkers also support a worthwhile cause, with part of the proceeds this year going to Beacon Animal Rescue, a no-kill nonprofit rescue in Upper Township.
For more information on the Mutt Strut or dog training classes, call 609-827-5267, email cmcdotc@comcast.net or see cmcdotc.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.