CAPE MAY — Come to this year’s Mutt Strut on Saturday, Sept. 7 on the Cape May Promenade. Now in its 13th year, this event is popular with locals and visitors alike. Enjoy a morning stroll with your furry four-footed friend and celebrate the end of the dog days of summer!
Owners can strut with their dogs on the Promenade anytime between 8 am and noon, for a requested donation of $1 per leg ($2 per person, $4 per dog). Registration is required to allow dogs on the Promenade and is on the day of the event near Convention Hall, Beach Avenue at Gurney Street. The rain date is Sunday, Sept. 8.
Adding to the enjoyment are dog trick and dog costume contests with prizes (at 10:30 a.m.), auction of gift cards, merchandise and dog products (drawing at 11:15 a.m.), Mutt Strut gear for sale and dog information. Take some photos with props at the popular photo spot and enjoy dogs for adoption. New this year is a free microchip clinic 9 to 11 a.m., limited to the first 25 signups. So, practice your tricks, dress up your mutt and come strut your stuff!
The event sponsor, Cape May County Dog Obedience Training Club (CMCDOTC), an AKC affiliated club, has held area dog training classes for forty years. Part of the event proceeds help the group’s training classes and canine community outreach activities. Walkers also support a worthwhile cause, with part of the proceeds to Beacon Animal Rescue, a no kill non-profit located in Upper Township. Visit with dogs for adoption and learn more about the rescue. BeaconAnimalRescue.org.
The Mutt Strut is held as part of the American Kennel Club (AKC) Responsible Dog Ownership Days, with over 600 events around the country held each year. According to AKC, “this nationwide initiative educates the public about the importance of being a responsible dog owner and celebrates the deep bond between humans and their canine companions.”
Only dogs registered for the Mutt Strut are allowed on the Promenade on the 7th and only between 8 a.m. and noon. Cape May City regulations require dogs to be on a leash not more than six feet long; dogs are not permitted on the beach at this time of year and owners are responsible for pet clean-up and current rabies vaccinations. Females in heat, young puppies, and aggressive dogs will all be more comfortable at home.
For more information on the Mutt Strut or dog training classes, call 609-827-5256, email cmcdotc@comcast.net, visit cmcdotc.com or see us on Facebook.
Come in costume if you wish, and strut with your mutt, or strut without paws and support a worthwhile cause.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.