My County poster contest winners announced

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Twelve winners of the 27th annual My County Poster Contest were selected from among entries submitted by 351 fourth-grade students from 10 elementary schools who participated in the contest.
The contest was sponsored by Cape May County’s constitutional officers — Sheriff Robert Nolan, Surrogate Dean Marcolongo and County Clerk Rita Marie Fulginiti.
The winners are as follows:
• First place, Ajalon Thompson, Woodbine Elementary
• Second place, Katherine Wenger, Cape Trinity Catholic School
• Third place, Colin Russell, Middle Township Elementary No. 2
Honorable mention
• Chayse Cileone, Dennis Township School
• Rachel Riess, Crest Memorial School
• Lucia Huff, Cape Christian Academy
• Norah Stanley, Upper Township Elementary School
• Andrew Raymond, Margaret Mace
• David Risley, Upper Township Elementary
• Ryan Lick, Upper Township Elementary
• Vinni Fusco Sweeney, Margaret Mace School
• Olivia Beitel, Glenwood Avenue School
The winning posters were selected March 15 by judges Sionna Hartigan and Kristin Stech of the Cape May County Library and Deborah Greene of the Cape May County Clerk’s Office.
All twelve winners, along with their families, friends and school personnel, will be invited to participate in the My County Poster Contest Awards Ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 10, in the Cape May County Courts Facility.
All twelve winners will receive a tote filled with items and a personalized mug printed with the winner’s artwork. The first-place winner will also receive a $100 gift card plus a pizza party with his/her home room classmates, second and 3rd place winners will each receive a $50.00 gift card.
“The themes of this year’s entries were very creative,” Fulginiti said. “Aviation, U.S. Coast Guard, our natural environment, the Cape May County Park/Zoo, beaches, marshes and sea life were among this year’s clever entries.”
The is held during April — National County Government Month — to bring awareness of the function of county government to fourth-graders, who regularly study the topic as part of their curriculum.
The winning posters will be displayed in the courthouse lobby during the month of April and will be featured on a 2020 color poster calendar distributed to the winners and 2019 fourth-grade class.