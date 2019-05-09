You are the owner of this article.
Nature Center of Cape May scholarships

It’s time! If you are a parent or guardian of a Coast Guard dependent child, now is the time to apply for one of the Nature Center’s summer nature camp scholarships. Every year, the Nature Center awards scholarships to Coast Guard dependent children so that they can attend a nature camp of their choice, courtesy of the Good Neighbor Fund. The relationship between the Nature Center of Cape May and the Training Center of Cape May along with its various commands and vessels has long epitomized the very best in what a neighborhood should be. Sanctuary Director Gretchen Whitman is fond of pointing out that “the Nature Center could not exist without the support of its Coast Guard neighbors.” It’s true, and the scholarships which are underwritten by the Good Neighbor Fund is the Center’s way of “giving back.”

But the Nature Center could never pay for this outreach alone. Rather, the Center derives financial support for the Good Neighbor Fund from many sources including: the Chiefs Association, the Jersey Cape Spouses Association, the Enlisted Association, The Coast Guard Community Festival, Ocean First Bank, Sturdy Bank, the fundraiser, Paddle for a Purpose, and donations from the larger community. This is truly a joint effort by this community of neighbors here on Cape May’s Other Side.

If you have a young person who is interested in one of our nature camps this summer, call today. Nature Camps are not “one size fits all.” Rather, they are varied and designed for specific age groups from toddlers to adults. For more information, please call: 609-427-3045 or stop by the Center and pick up a summer brochure.

