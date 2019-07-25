CAPE MAY — The Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Committee of Cape May announces the availability of their recently produced, “Explore Cape May Island, NJ, by Bicycle!” brochure.
In addition to offering useful visitor information, the eight-fold brochure opens up to a bicyclist’s safety routing map running through three municipalities on the island: Cape May, West Cape May and Cape May Point.
This bicycle-friendly map is available at the Cape May Chamber Welcome Center and various businesses throughout town, Cape May Convention Hall, and online at CapeMayCity.com and CapeMayChamber.com.
For additional information, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.