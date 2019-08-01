CAPE MAY — HotelierCo, the premier hotel crowdfunding company, is now accepting investors for its first property, The Ewing Hotel. The Ewing, which will be a boutique luxury hotel, is scheduled to open in 2021 in West Cape May.
The company plans to open The Ewing after a full renovation to a historic West Cape May mansion, which is set to house 23 rooms, a rooftop pool and a fine-dining establishment. The development is requiring $14.4 million in funding.
After the initial $14.4 million development is complete, HotelierCo intends to acquire adjoining sites to increase the number of rooms (and increase opportunities for investors).
Investors in The Ewing will receive a discount on accommodation of 1% for each share owned, up to a 20% discount on every stay. Each share is valued at $500.
“In my experience, hotels are different from other real estate products, like commercial real estate, because your return is based on the land, building and the operational business,” said Nathan Kivi, HotelierCo’s CEO. “Essentially, you’re blending real estate with business operations, giving yourself more areas that you can leverage.”
“Because hotel pricing can be adjusted daily, hotel rates can shift in real time with the market. Hotel owners are able to work in the market at a faster pace than other real estate properties,” said Kivi.
The Ewing will be managed by Valor Hospitality Partners, a full service hotel management, acquisition and development company with global reach. As of April 22, 2019, Valor reports managing more than 75 hotel projects around the world. The portfolio ranges from small luxury boutique hotels and game reserves to independent resorts and city hotels.
Thanks to HotelierCo, affordable hotel ownership may now be a reality for anyone suitable in the crowd — not just accredited, institutional investors. The start-up, which began accepting investors in July, aims is bringing investors early-stage hotel development opportunities, with a specific focus on boutique luxury lifestyle hotels.
Once an investor invests in a HotelierCo property, he or she will own part of that hotel and can receive a discount on stays at that property (and, of course, any potential financial gains from his or her investment).
Investment in HotelierCo properties begins at an accessible $2,500. As of June 2019, anyone suitable residing in the U.S. over 18 years of age with $2,500 to invest can become a HotelierCo investor. The brand intends to open up its investment opportunities globally over time.
Visit HotelierCo.com to learn more, or to create an account and gain access to the investor portal.
Legal Disclaimer
HCo Cape May LLC’s offering statement for its initial public offering under Regulation A has been qualified by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The securities offered by HCo Cape May LLC are highly speculative. Investing in shares of HCo Cape May LLC involves significant risks. The investment is suitable only for persons who can afford to lose their entire investment. Furthermore, investors must understand that such investment could be illiquid for an indefinite period of time. No public market currently exists for the securities, and if a public market develops following the offering, it may not continue. To obtain a copy of the Offering Circular, click HERE. HCo Cape May LLC is offered through North Capital Private Securities Corporation, member FINRA/SIPC.