CAPE MAY — Youth Gridiron Academy will present NFL FLAG Football Summer Camp from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 to 8 at Lafayette Street Park.
The camp is open to boys and girls from 7 to 14 years of age. All experience levels are welcome. At NFL Flag Football Summer Camp, participants will develop an understanding of offensive and defensive positions and plays and be encouraged to implement these skills into realistic scrimmages and game-play situations in a safe and competitive environment. Athletes will go through a progressive series of drills for both offensive and defensive players, including skills development for quarterback, wide receiver, running back, defensive back and linebacker positions, and will practice receiving, passing, defending and route running.
NFL Flag Football Summer Camp is appropriate for players ranging from beginners to those well versed in the sport. Groups are separated by age and ability.
The price of the camp is $125 per child. All participants receive an NFL team-branded reversible jersey, NFL Flag Football belt and flags, USA Football player membership and player's insurance coverage.
Youth Gridiron Academy is an affiliate of NFL FLAG, powered by USA Football and is also part of NFL PLAY 60, the league's youth health and fitness campaign. For more information and to register, see yganj.com or email youthgridiron@gmail.com.