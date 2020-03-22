OCEAN CITY — The following artists are the winners of the ”Mixed Media” Art Show & Exhibition in March, the Ocean City Fine Arts League announced:

• First place — Cheryl Patton Wu, of West Cape May, "Channeling Water" in paper, fabric and thread

• Second place — Carin Shanley, "Angel" in mixed media

• Third place — Linda Crane, of Cape May Court House, “Music in the Air” in mixed media

Honorable mentions:

• Bea Stenta, of North Wildwood, "Listening to Fox Friends" collage

• Barbara Rosin, of Margate, "Zembia Orchard" monoprint mixed media

In an effort to work with our community to help stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the Ocean City Fine Arts League will be closed until further notice.

For more information, call 609-814-0308 or see oceancityfineartsleague.org.

