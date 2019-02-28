Open registration begins for the Cape May Waves Spring Stroke and Conditioning Clinic

CAPE MAY — The city Recreation Department is taking registrations for the Cape May Waves Spring Stroke and Conditioning Swim Clinic.
The clinic is for swimmers ages 6 to 18 and consists of conditioning, stroke work, starts and turns. Participants should be on a swim team or have the skills to be on a swim team.
The clinic is $130 and will run Monday through Thursday at the U.S. Coast Guard Base and the Cape May City Elementary School pool from March 11 to May 9.
For additional information, see discovercapemaynj.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565. Like the city on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow us on Twitter@capemaycity.