Local military children, whose parents serve at U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape May and the 253rd Army National Guard in Cape May Court House, will receive donated school supplies collected at local Dollar Tree stores in North Cape May and Rio Grande, thanks to the generous people and vacationers in Cape May County.
Rio Grande store manager Connie, and North Cape May store manager Christine spearheaded their respective stores' efforts with the help of their checkout staff.
North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 Commander Joe Orlando and Cape May Post 386 VFW Auxiliary member Hilda Orlando collected the school supplies and delivered them on behalf of our donors.
Operation Backpack could not be successful without the sponsorship of Dollar Tree store management and its generous patrons supporting our military and their families.