Thanks to the generous people of Cape May County, local military children will receive donated toys collected from local Dollar Tree store patrons in North Cape May and Rio Grande.
The recipients are children of those who serve at U.S. Coast Guard Station Cape May or the 253rd Army National Guard Cape May Court House, or who are affiliated with local veterans posts.
Rio Grande store manager Connie, North Cape May store manager Christine and Wildwood store manager Rey spearheaded their respective stores' efforts with the help of their staff.
North Wildwood Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5941 Commander Joe Orlando and Cape May Post 386 VFW Auxiliary member Hilda Orlando collected the boxes of toys and delivered the toys on behalf of the donors.
Operation Homefront could not be successful without the sponsorship of Dollar Tree store management and the help of their patrons in supporting the military and their families.
