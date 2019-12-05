NORTH WILDWOOD — Veterans of Foreign Wars North Wildwood Post 5941 will host a Pearl Harbor Remembrance Service on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Hereford Inlet seawall, in the parking lot of St. Demetrios Church, 321 St. Demetrios Ave. in the Angelsea section of the borough.
The service will start at noon; all are invited to attend to remember those lost on Dec. 7, 1941, and in World War II that followed. The service has been a continued tradition at the post since 1991 to honor our World War II U.S. military members of all services
