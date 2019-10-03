On Wednesday, Sept. 25, Cape May County Special Services School District held their 20th Annual Wiffle Ball World Series in the school gymnasium.
This special event highlighted the skills of our special education students who played in a championship game and experienced all its excitement, teamwork, and sportsmanship.
The special guest this year was the "Phillie Phanatic," who entertained our students with his crazy antics.
