Presentation on water conservation planned in West Cape May

WEST CAPE MAY — The West Cape May Environmental Commission is pleased to present Water, Water, Everywhere – The Importance of Water on Cape Island, a presentation on where our water comes from, the various ways to conserve water at home, and why it's important to do so, especially for a coastal community.
The event will take place 7 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Borough Hall. Kristen Andrada, AmeriCorps New Jersey ambassador, and David Carrick, water and sewer supervisor of West Cape May, are both very knowledgeable and will offer many tips and insight on water usage and conservation.
Kristen Andrada is an AmeriCorps New Jersey Watershed ambassador serving for the 2018-2019 term. Andrada graduated from Ramapo College of New Jersey with a bachelor's degree in Environmental Studies in May 2015. To become a Watershed Ambassador, an applicant must apply on the AmeriCorps website. Andrada is committed to serving her community and has always been willing to lend a hand volunteering at related events, especially when it comes to protecting the environment. She will offer information on rain barrels and how to make one as well as the use of rain gardens.
Carrick works closely with the Water and Sewer Utility of Cape May, which supplies water to West Cape May. The city of Cape May completed its reverse osmosis water treatment facility in 1998. The facility removes salt from the water wells to produce potable drinking water.
The West Cape May Environmental Commission is very concerned about water conservation to ensure safe aquifer levels. See westcapemay.us for a suggested watering schedule for West Cape May.