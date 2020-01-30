CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group will hold its next meeting 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19 at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Court House-South Dennis Road. The building is handicap accessible.
The guest speakers will be from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office: Detectives Danielle Mitchell, Special Victims Unit, and Kyle MacDonald, High Technology Unit. They are part of the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office Community Outreach Program. The topics covered will focus on keeping children safe. They will include the latest trends in drugs, bullying and cyber bullying plus staying safe while on the internet and cell phone.
The support group is organized by the Rutgers Cooperative Extension's Family and Community Health Sciences section.
Chris Zellers, health educator and assistant professor with Rutgers Cooperative Extension's Family and Community Health Sciences section, said, “This information is so important to help our grandparents stay on top of the new developments in these areas and empower them with knowledge to help keep their grandchildren safe.”
The Cape May County prosecutor’s community outreach program is dedicated to preparing and providing up-to-date presentations for students and school staff, community organizations, law enforcement professionals and members of the general public on sensitive and important topics such as drug awareness and prevention, gang awareness, sexting, bullying, cyber bullying and general internet safety as well as financial crimes, domestic violence, victim advocacy, human trafficking, child abuse and sexual assault.
New Cape May County families are always welcome at the Grandparents Raising Grandchildren Support Group, which meets the third Wednesday of the month, except for the months of June and July when there are no scheduled meetings.
Childcare will be provided for the grandchildren. A light supper will be served at 5:30 p.m. and the program will follow at 6 p.m. There is no charge for this program, however, advanced registration is required. Call Marian by Feb. 14 609-465-5115, ext. 3609, for more information or to register for the program.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.