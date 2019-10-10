CAPE MAY — The city will hold a public information session at Cape May Elementary School to inform local residents and businesses of the proposed Bikeway Expansion project.
The session will take place 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, in the gym, 921 Lafayette St.
The Bikeway Expansion project received funds through the Safe Routes to Schools program, which was established by the state Department of Transportation's Division of Local Aid using funds from the federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvements Program. The purpose is to enable and encourage more children to bicycle or walk to school by providing safer and more appealing routes.
The purpose of the meeting is to inform the public and solicit input and comments on the proposed improvements. The meeting is open to all members of the public. Representatives of he city, county and consulting design engineer will be available to answer questions. Residents are encouraged to participate by providing comments at the meeting, by mail or by email.
The project will provide pedestrian and bicycle improvements along Madison Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue for students travelling from the U.S. Coast Guard station and areas between it and the Elementary School on Lafayette Street.
Specific issues at Madison Avenue and Washington Street, Madison and Michigan avenues and Pittsburg and Pennsylvania avenues include noncompliant ADA curb ramps, poorly placed detectable warning surface and lack of pedestrian signals and push buttons. The route between the Coast Guard station and the Elementary School lacks bicycle traffic signage and pavement markings and has inadequate pedestrian signing.
Construction start is estimated to be in fall 2020, with completion estimated for spring 2021.
Improvements to the intersection of Lafayette Street and Madison Avenue are to be done under a separate project.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.