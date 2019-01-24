3rd annual Wine and Spirits Fest planned at Cape May Convention Hall

CAPE MAY — People attending the third annual Wine and Spirits Fest will be able to sample wines and distilled beverages from top makers.
The event will feature live music from Erik Simonsen, light fare from the Red Brick Ale House and more than $2,000 worth of raffle prizes.
The fest will be held 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 23 at Cape May Convention Hall.
Tickets for the event are $40 per person and can be ordered online at DiscoverCapeMayNJ.com or by calling the Cape May Convention Hall box office at 609-884-9565. The first 200 ticket purchasers will receive a souvenir wine glass at the event.