Recognition of the Atlantic City Sharks 12U Tournament Win

The Atlantic City Sharks 12U ice hockey team defeated Pennsylvania's Exton Kings 3-1 to claim the Pee Wee Championship at the 18th annual Crabtown Showdown Tournament in Laurel, Maryland.
The Sharks were undefeated at the event posting a 5-0-0 record with 25 goals for and 7 goals against.
The team was represented by Liam Angelo, Daniel Burns, Luke Burns, Aidan Flynn, Nathan Harte, Patrick McCline, Jeremy Lennon, Julianna Lennon, Kenny Souder, Gunner Tommi, Ryan Vanderhoff, Kristopher Walsh, Luke Zappile and Ava Zeuner.
Team members come from across Atlantic County and beyond.
The head coach is Alan Rhoads, the assistant coach is 'Sniper Dan' Donohoe and the team manager is Kenny Souder.