Registration begins for Cape May swim clinic

CAPE MAY — The city Recreation Department is now taking registrations for the Cape May Waves Summer Stroke and Conditioning Swim Clinic.
The clinic is for swimmers ages 6 to 18 and consists of conditioning, stroke work, starts and turns. Participants should be on a swim team or have the skills to be on a swim team.
The clinic is $130 and will run Monday through Thursday at the U.S. Coast Guard base and the city Elementary School pool from June 24 to Aug. 8.
For additional information, visit CapeMayCity.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.
