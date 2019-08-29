CAPE MAY — The Cape May Recreation Department is accepting registrations for the fall Wee Play program, which will run Sept. 16 through Nov. 8.

Wee Play provides special one-on-one time for parents or guardians and toddlers, ages 18 months to 3 years of age. Each 90-minute session features a variety of play activities, music and age-appropriate crafts centered on a weekly theme.

Wee Play is held Monday and Friday mornings from 10:30 to noon at the Franklin Street Civic Center, 720 Franklin St. Registration is limited and is $45 for one day per week, Monday or Friday; or $85 to attend both days during the 8-week session.

To register, visit the Office of Recreation at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., or see CapeMayCity.com to download a registration form. All registrations must be filled out and returned to the Office of Recreation at Cape May Convention Hall. Registrations will only be accepted when returned in person.

Make sure to also stop by the Cape May City Library, 110 Ocean St., 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Wednesday mornings, beginning Sept. 4, for a free Story Book Hour with Anita DeSatnick, the storybook lady.

For more information, see CapeMayCity.com or contact the city of Cape May at 609-884-9565.

