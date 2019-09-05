CAPE MAY — The Cape May Recreation Department is taking registration for its competitive Cape May Waves Swim Team.
The first practice, along with tryouts and evaluations, will be held Monday, Sept. 23, at the Cape May City Elementary School pool, 921 Lafayette St. Swimmers must be registered to attend the first practice. A mandatory parents meeting will be held Thursday, Sept. 26.
The Cape May Waves offer children ages 5 to 18 the chance to participate in a competitive swim team that is designed for beginner through advanced skill levels. Beginner swimmers must already be able to swim at least 25 yards in order to participate in the swim team. Practices will be held at the Elementary School pool and the U.S. Coast Guard base pool.
Pick up a registratio form at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave., or see CapeMayCity.com to download a registration form. Registration is in-person only.
For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com or contact the city at 609-884-9565.
