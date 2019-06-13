Ric & Kathleen’s Canalfest 2019 to benefit Cape Assist on June 23

WILDWOOD — After 6 years of hosting a private fundraising event, the Rutherford’s are opening the Canalfest to the public. All proceeds will benefit Cape Assist, a non-profit agency dedicated to fighting substance abuse addiction in Cape May County. Eat, drink & dance with over 15 bands and musicians playing from 4pm til Midnight. Enjoy cool refreshments, beer, wine & delicious snacks- all while taking in the breathtaking views on the water.
What: Canalfest 2019 to benefit Cape Assist programs
Why: To help fight substance abuse in Cape May County
When: Sunday, June 23 from 4pm – Midnight
Where: 929 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204
Parking: Please carpool as parking is limited. Driveway is on Northbound side of the West Cape May Bridge. Overflow parking lot is located at the Mitnick School
Cost: $25 in advance, $35 at the gate. Free ages 11 and younger.
Entertainment line-up: Champagne & Gypsy Jazz with Don Shough, Kate Dulaney Band with Andy Reeves, Old School, Jersey G & Exit Zero, Howard Street Ramble featuring Chris GS, The Original “Gloria” Cape May Diamonds, The Springsteen Set with All Star Cast, Andy Reeves, Jeff Hebron, Marnie Lengle and many more.
For more information or to purchase tickets, call 609-522-5960, email tusa@capeassist.org, online at capeassist.org/canalfest or at Rio Station.