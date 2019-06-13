You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Ric & Kathleen’s Canalfest 2019 to benefit Cape Assist on June 23

WILDWOOD —  After 6 years of hosting a private fundraising event, the Rutherford’s are opening the Canalfest to the public. All proceeds will benefit Cape Assist, a non-profit agency dedicated to fighting substance abuse addiction in Cape May County. Eat, drink & dance with over 15 bands and musicians playing from 4pm til Midnight. Enjoy cool refreshments, beer, wine & delicious snacks- all while taking in the breathtaking views on the water.

What: Canalfest 2019 to benefit Cape Assist programs

Why: To help fight substance abuse in Cape May County

When: Sunday, June 23 from 4pm – Midnight

Where: 929 Seashore Road, Cape May, NJ 08204

Parking: Please carpool as parking is limited. Driveway is on Northbound side of the West Cape May Bridge. Overflow parking lot is located at the Mitnick School

Cost: $25 in advance, $35 at the gate. Free ages 11 and younger.

Entertainment line-up: Champagne & Gypsy Jazz with Don Shough, Kate Dulaney Band with Andy Reeves, Old School, Jersey G & Exit Zero, Howard Street Ramble featuring Chris GS, The Original “Gloria” Cape May Diamonds, The Springsteen Set with All Star Cast, Andy Reeves, Jeff Hebron, Marnie Lengle and many more.

For more information or to purchase tickets, call 609-522-5960, email tusa@capeassist.org, online at capeassist.org/canalfest or at Rio Station.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.