CAPE MAY — Forty-five participants pitched to win at Cape May’s Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament on Friday, Aug. 30.

The longest-running contest in the region, the tournament is named in memory of Reinhart, the former president and founder of the International Clamshell Pitching Club of Cape May.

Two divisions showed their skills, Teens and Juniors, with the winners and runners-up taking away trophies.

Teen Division Results:

Singles:

Champ — Jack Rice, of Fair Haven

Runner Up — Jack Durkin, of Philadelphia

Doubles:

Champs — Isaac Peters, of Demarest, and Shannon Rooney, of Scotch Plains-Fanwood

Runners up — Jake Stephens and Karley Stephens, of Media, Pennsylvania

Junior Division Results:

Singles:

Champ — Colin Tiers, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania

Runner Up — Logan Francis, of Churchville, Pennsylvania

Doubles:

Champs — Colin Tiers of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and Serophina Galeone, of Basking Ridge

Runners Up — Isaac Gehlhaus, of Penn Valley, Pennsylvania, and Logan Francis, of Churchville, Pennsylvania

