CAPE MAY — Forty-five participants pitched to win at Cape May’s Rich Reinhart Junior Clamshell Pitching Tournament on Friday, Aug. 30.
The longest-running contest in the region, the tournament is named in memory of Reinhart, the former president and founder of the International Clamshell Pitching Club of Cape May.
Two divisions showed their skills, Teens and Juniors, with the winners and runners-up taking away trophies.
Teen Division Results:
Singles:
Champ — Jack Rice, of Fair Haven
Runner Up — Jack Durkin, of Philadelphia
Doubles:
Champs — Isaac Peters, of Demarest, and Shannon Rooney, of Scotch Plains-Fanwood
Runners up — Jake Stephens and Karley Stephens, of Media, Pennsylvania
Junior Division Results:
Singles:
Champ — Colin Tiers, of Nazareth, Pennsylvania
Runner Up — Logan Francis, of Churchville, Pennsylvania
Doubles:
Champs — Colin Tiers of Nazareth, Pennsylvania, and Serophina Galeone, of Basking Ridge
Runners Up — Isaac Gehlhaus, of Penn Valley, Pennsylvania, and Logan Francis, of Churchville, Pennsylvania
