MIDDLE TOWNSHIP — Roadwork resumed this week on the proposed Rio Grande Avenue Gateway project.
This phase of the project will include the installation of the southerly bridge parapet wall, drainage construction, roadway paving, and installation of curbs, sidewalks and traffic signals along with many other project amenities. Work is expected to be completed by late May 2020 in anticipation of the tourist season.
Due to the scope and extent of the work, it will be necessary to shift traffic, detour traffic, and realign the traffic patterns through most of the construction period. The new traffic patterns are to be implemented this week and will remain in affect both day and night. Traffic will be maintained, but there will be delays resulting from the various traffic configurations that will be needed to execute the work. Traffic delays should be expected.
The new traffic alignment is to be implemented for the first phase of construction. Eastbound traffic approaching the George Redding Bridge will be channeled into the left lane as you approach the bridge crest and will continue to be shifted north over the original centerline of the roadway. Eastbound traffic will continue as a single lane from Susquehanna Avenue to Park Avenue. At the intersection of Rio Grande Avenue and Susquehanna Avenue, motorists will be permitted to make a right turn heading south toward Hand Avenue. However, Susquehanna Avenue will be closed to northbound traffic at the intersection with Hand Avenue.
Westbound traffic beginning at Park Avenue will be restricted to one lane, with the active lane being the north lane. Eastbound traffic will occupy the former left westbound lane. There will be single lane traffic in each direction starting at Park Avenue heading west to the easterly base of the bridge, at which point the existing two westbound lanes will resume. Susquehanna Avenue north of Rio Grande Avenue will be closed at Taylor Avenue. Traffic will be permitted to use Taylor Avenue, however, neither eastbound nor westbound traffic will be permitted to turn south onto Susquehanna Avenue at this intersection.
