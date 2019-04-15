Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Please confirm you are in our delivery area

You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Rising property values help ease budget pressure for some Cape May County towns

Leon Costello at Ocean City

Leon Costello speaks at the Thursday, April 11, Ocean City Council meeting.

 Bill Barlow / For The Gazette

Rising property values and increased development have helped some Cape May County towns, giving a little more spending power with the same tax rate, according to Leon Costello.

An Ocean City resident employed by the accounting firm of Ford, Scott and Associates LLC, Costello is the auditor for most municipalities in Cape May County. As the guiding hand for many governing bodies, he’s had a grueling few weeks as cities, boroughs and townships finalize their spending plans for the year.

Rising values have not allowed every municipality to avoid an increase in the tax rate, but according to Costello, in many towns an increase in the total assessed value has meant more money for local budgets without changing the local purpose tax rate.

For instance, in Ocean City, where City Council unanimously approved the budget April 11, the total ratable base increased by more than $133.5 million, for a total assessed value of $11.8 billion. That meant without changing tax rate from last year, 45.9 cents per $100 of assessed value, the city will have more tax revenue this year.

After a drop earlier in the decade, the city’s assessments have been climbing by a few percent each year, packing on more than $100 million in total assessed value in each of the past several years.

The approved budget for Ocean City totals $78.88 million, one of the largest spending plans for any municipality in the county.

Avalon also reported an increase in ratables this year, helping support its budget of $27.9 million. Officials there say the tax rate is 19.9 cents per $100 of assessed value. As with other rates included in this story, the Avalon tax rate does not include school or county taxes.

In Stone Harbor, the approved budget came in at $16.36 million. Officials there say the rate will increase by half a penny, to 25 cents per $100 of assessed value. Budget documents show an increase in ratables of more than $43 million.

Sea Isle City is one of the few towns to see a tax rate decrease this year. In his $24.6 million budget for 2019, Mayor Leonard Desiderio proposed a tax rate of 38 cents per $100 of assessed value, down slightly from 2018.

Upper Township recently finalized a $13.72 million budget this year, which includes a municipal tax rate of 19.5 cents per $100 of assessed value. Much of the township budget — more than $6 million — is covered by the state energy receipts tax paid for the township hosting the BL England electric generating station. For years, the township had no local purpose tax, and the current level is relatively low, but it is up 1.25 cents compared with the year before.

Members of the Township Committee were pleased with the budget, after looking at a much larger increase at the start of the year.

It was a similar story in North Wildwood, where City Council approved a $29.57 million budget on March 19, including an increase of 2.7 cents on the tax rate. The approved rate came in at 73.7 cents per $100 of assessed value.

“That still keeps as the lowest average property tax bill of any shore community in the state of New Jersey,” said Mayor Patrick Rosenello. He expressed pride in being able to provide extensive municipal services. North Wildwood ranks 20th out of the 566 municipalities in the state for property taxes, according to city officials there.

Lower Township’s Council approved a $28.19 million budget which increased the tax rate by 9/10th of a cent, which township officials described as a hike of $20 a year for the average homeowner. There, too, the township saw an increase in the total assessed value by more than $7 million, according to a budget summary presented to Township Council in February. The total township tax rate is 58.36 cents per $100 of assessed value.

In Woodbine, officials have again avoided a tax rate increase, which makes it 29 years in a row, according to Mayor William Pikolycky. On April 4, the Borough Council introduced a $2.5 million budget with a tax rate of 23.4 cents per $100 of assessed value.

Middle Township Committee on Monday approved a $22.17 million budget which does not include an increase to the local tax rate, set at of 48.3 cents per $100 of assessed value.

For Wildwood Crest, the $23.9 million budget included a rate increase of a half-cent compared with the rate of 67.1 cents per $100 of assessed value in 2018.

Spending in Cape May County towns varies widely. Cape May has approved a $19.35 million budget for 2019, one that anticipates more than $1 million in revenue from the room tax, while in nearby West Cape May, the budget is $2.6 million, still higher than the $1.88 million budget in Cape May Point.

Some municipalities have not completed the budget process. Wildwood’s public hearing and final vote on its $29.9 million budget is planned for 3:30 p.m. May 8 at City Hall. Spending is down compared with last year, according to a budget summary provided by the city, and there are fewer city employees this year. The budget calls for more than $20 million to be raised through property taxes.

Last year, a 9.9-cent increase in Wildwood’s local purpose tax rate was approved in July.

On Tuesday, April 23, Dennis Township residents have a chance to have their say on the proposed $4.8 million budget, one township finance director Jessica Bishop said will not increase the tax rate compared with last year’s 23 cents per $100 of assessment. The meeting starts at 6:20 p.m. at Dennis Township Hall, 571 Petersburg Road.

According to a township budget presentation, municipal taxes in Dennis amount to only 13% of the total tax bill. Another 7% goes toward the fire tax, with school taxes making up 65% of the total tax bill.

West Wildwood does not have budget information posted to its website and there was no response to a request for comment for this story from that small community’s Borough Hall. Last year, taxpayers slammed the $2.6 million budget, primarily over a plan to pay a court settlement and legal fees to of $1.7 million to police Chief Jacquelyn Ferentz

Tags

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.