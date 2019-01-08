Road closings this week in Lower Township

LOWER TOWNSHIP — Ongoing construction along Roseann Avenue will necessitate road closings through Friday this week, police said.
Excavation, shoring, dewatering, material stockpiling and installation of new storm water mains are underway on Roseann between Clearwater Drive and the westerly side of Croydon Drive, police said.
The eastbound lane of Roseann Avenue in that area is completely closed to traffic and curbside parking. Local residential traffic can access their driveways and homes, police said.
Occasional short-term closings to all traffic may occur during the workday. Residential and emergency vehicle traffic will be accommodated, police said.
The intersection of Clearwater Drive and Roseann Avenue will remain substantially closed during this period. However, vehicular traffic traveling west on Roseann will be able to turn north on Clearwater during non-working hours.
No other vehicular traffic will be able to pass through the intersection until further notice, police said.