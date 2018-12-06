Roller skating returns to Cape May Convention Hall

CAPE MAY — A tradition will continue when roller skating begins again at Cape May Convention Hall on Friday, Dec. 14.
Family roller skating will be offered on 4 to 6 p.m. Fridays and a Teen Skate from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Two sessions of family skating will be offered, 1 to 3 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.
Toddler Skating will be held every Friday morning, starting 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Jan. 4.
Over Christmas break there will be skating from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, Dec. 26 and 27.
Cape May Convention Hall will be closed for roller skating on Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.
The skating season runs through March 31.
Guests may bring their own standard or in-line skates or they are available to rent at Convention Hall. Admission fee for Family Skate is $5 per skater and $2 for nonskaters. The admission fee for Teen Skate is $5 for all entries. Skate rental is $2 for traditional skates and $4 for in-line skates.
For birthday and private party information, call the Cape May Recreation Department at 609-884-9565.
For the full roller skating schedule, see discovercapemaynj.com. Like the city on Facebook at www.facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.