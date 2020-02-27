CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Chris Zellers, Cape May County Family and Community Health Sciences educator/assistant professor, announced that Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County will host Master Food Preserver volunteer training from March through June 2020.
The program consists of eight required training sessions, five online webinars 10 a.m. Tuesdays on March 24 and 31, April 21 and 28, and May 19, and three in-person sessions at Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Cape May County, 355 Court House–South Dennis Road. These sessions will take place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursdays, April 23 and May 28, and Wednesday, June 10.
The in-person sessions also can be taken at the Rutgers Cooperative Extension of Essex County.
Participants of the Master Food Preserver Training will gain advanced knowledge and skills about home food preservation: canning, freezing and dehydrating food. Once training is complete, participants will volunteer to teach the public about food preservation at events, and by assisting at classes.
“We are excited to bring this training program to Cape May County so that our residents and residents in neighboring counties have an opportunity to learn skills on mastering food preservation and will then be able to share their knowledge with others in our communities,” Zellers said.
The cost for the course is $150 and includes books, handbook, supplies for in-person training and four food products to take home. The deadline to apply is March 6. Additional information and an application are available at http://somerset.njaes.rutgers.edu, via email at grenci@njaes.rutgers.edu or by calling 908-526-6295.
Family and Community Health Sciences, a part of Rutgers Cooperative Extension, promotes health and wellness through education, research and collaboration with outreach in food, nutrition, healthy lifestyles and food safety.
