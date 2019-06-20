CAPE MAY — AAA Mid-Atlantic and The Mid-Atlantic Foundation for Safety and Education will honor eight New Jersey students as Outstanding AAA School Safety Patrol Members for the 2018-2019 school year.
Among those eight students is Yana Brandenburg, a sixth-grader from Charles W. Sandman Consolidated School in Cape May. Yana was honored on June 11 during a school assembly, surrounded by all her teachers and classmates.
Yana Brandenburg is described as punctual, reliable, unassuming and humble. She leads by example, consistently anticipating the needs of others and acting on them. She is the first to hold a door, clean up a messy area or politely redirect a peer to the correct behavior.
Yana serves as lieutenant on the patrol and, as Principal Cathcart said, “Her leadership abilities are second to none.”
As an Outstanding School Safety Patrol Member, Brandenburg received a Visa Gift Card and a plaque in recognition of her accomplishments.
For almost 100 years, AAA Mid-Atlantic has sponsored and provided major support for the AAA School Safety Patrol by supplying training materials, recognition programs for service, and patrol equipment, including the familiar badge and belt.
AAA School Safety Patrols direct children, not traffic. As school-age leaders in traffic safety, patrol members teach other students about traffic safety on a peer-to-peer basis. They also serve as role models for younger children.
Patrols complete training in traffic safety so they can protect students from the hazards of crossing roads and highways on their way to and from school; assist bus drivers in safely transporting students to and from school; teach fellow students about traffic safety; and serve other leadership functions under the direction of school officials.