Cape Tech honors successful graduates

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — Superintendent Nancy Hudanich honored two graduates as the New Jersey Council of County Vocational-Technical Schools' 2018 Successful Graduate for the Cape May County Technical School District.
Both honorees attended Cape May County Technical School District’s cosmetology program — one through the post-secondary program and the other while attending high school.
The post–secondary successful graduate Maddie Cheatham, class of 2015, is the owner and master stylist at Tint Color Bar of Cape May Court House. The high school successful graduate, Sarah Clayville of the class of 2013, is the senior stylist at Tint Color Bar.
“The successful graduates being honored tonight exemplify Tech’s mission of equipping and empowering students to achieve their career goals and productively contribute to the community," Hudanich said. "The successful graduates have continued their education, skill and perseverance to climb the ladder of success.“