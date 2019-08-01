SEA ISLE CITY — The city Beach Patrol will host the 2019 Captain Bill Gallagher 10-Mile Island Run at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3, on the 44th Street Beach. Individual runners as well as members of organizations and running clubs are invited to participate in the 49th annual event.
The run is a 10-mile running race along South Jersey’s ocean front that uses chip timing, something slightly different from the traditional road race. Seven and one half miles are on the beach. The remaining 2½ miles are on a blacktop macadam promenade. The race occurs at low tide, which means you will not be running on soft sand, but on hard-packed sand similar to a dirt trail. The course is traffic free and flat.
Race day registration at $35 per runner closes 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3.
Registration for teams and clubs on race day, at $37 per runner, closes 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 3. The number of runners allowed per team is unlimited. All team members must complete their own registration form. Entry fees are nonrefundable. High quality event T-shirts will be given to the first 1,200 registrants, and awards will be presented to the top male and female runners in numerous categories.
For more information about the 2019 Captain Bill Gallagher 10-Mile Island Run, see SICBP.com or call 609-263-3655.