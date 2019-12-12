Over the past few years, Seaville United Methodist Church has presented various children’s theater productions. These musicals showcase children from the surrounding community. Some are veterans of the stage, and others are making their stage debuts. This year the church will present "Frozen Jr.," starring Rachel Miller as Elsa, Julie Mangam as Anna, Noley Schenck as Olaf, Jonathan Arsenault as Hans and David Risley as Kristoff.
Directed by Cricket Denton Brennan and Terri Lashley, children from all over Upper Township, Dennis Township, Ocean City and Sea Isle City are taking part.
The Rev. Diane Pacione, the pastor at Seaville UMC, has enjoyed having all of the children participate.
"We've had a lot of fun hosting these productions,” Pacione said. “The kids are so talented! We knew there were children in the community that loved theater and the arts, and so we're trying to foster and develop a theater program here at the church. We’ve had huge successes in previous years with "Beauty and the Beast Jr." and "Little Mermaid Jr." and we're expecting this year's show to be even better!"
There are three times to catch the show: 7 p.m. Dec. 14 and 1 and 6 p.m. Dec. 15. There is a suggested donation of $10 for adults and $5 per child ages 3-12. Tickets are available ahead of time by emailing the church office at seavilleumc@gmail.com or by calling 609-624-9019.
