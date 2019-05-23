Security cited in closing one entrance to county courthouse

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — The looming columns of the front façade of the Cape May County Superior Court have long been a landmark in this section of Middle Township, the county seat that takes its name from this building’s precursor.
For decades, defendants, attorneys, family members and more have climbed those steps to enter the red brick building. Now, it is no longer an entrance.
Instead, everyone with business before the court will use a single entrance and exit on the far side of the building, a change that took effect Monday, May 13. Cape May County officials said the change will improve safety and complies with recommendations by the U.S. Marshal’s Service.
Previously, the courthouse had two security screening areas, one at the front entrance and the other around back. The new setup is a more efficient use of personnel from the Sheriff’s Department, which provides security for the Superior Court.
Court staff, jurors, attorneys and the general public will all use this entrance, according to county officials. The former Route 9 entrance will be an emergency exit only.
Signs on site direct visitors to the back of the building for entry.
“Modern screening stations, together with other security enhancements, have been added to the open lobby area, which also provides barrier-free access,” reads a statement from the county.
No one from the Atlantic/Cape May Vicinage was immediately available for comment.
The change comes along with of extensive renovations at the Superior Court, which included moving the county surrogate office to the third floor of the courthouse. That has meant more room for the sheriff’s officers and allowed space for a new courtroom.
As part of that work, a conference room on the renovated third floor was dedicated to former Surrogate Robert Hentges. With 42 years in office, Hentges was the longest serving surrogate in New Jersey history. Hentges attended the dedication with his wife, Dorothy, daughter Kim and sons Randy and Robert and their grandchildren.
“He made a great impact on families in Cape May County. There is no other person who deserves this honor more. His dedication and commitment to Cape May County will not be forgotten,” Freeholder Director Gerald Thornton said of Hentges.
The surrogate, an elected judicial officer, presides over the probate of wills, the administration of estates and other matters. Until this change, the office was alongside the courthouse, accessible from a side alley.
“The new space brings the many facets of the judiciary together under one roof,” said current county Surrogate Dean Marcolongo.
According to county officials, the third floor renovation took more than three years of planning and construction. It included coordination between Thornton, Assignment Judge Julio Mendez, trial court administrator Howard Berchtold and Dan Kurkowski, the president of the Cape May County Bar Association.
The new space will also provide a new court room. Criminal Case Management was also moved to the third floor.
County Administrator Elizabeth Bozzelli coordinated the project and former Facilities and Services Director Ann Marie McMahon served as the construction supervisor for the renovation. Officials say the project was completed on time and under budget.
A total cost of the work was not immediately available from the county or from the Superior Court.
Changes to the court facilities have been discussed at Middle township Committee meetings this year, with some residents expressing concern that more court employees would begin to park on neighboring township streets, crowding out residents and visitors to local businesses.
The current courthouse was built in 1927.
Just down the street, the Old Courthouse building dates from 1848 and was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1981. But that was still not the original courthouse. Cases were decided in private homes in the colonial period, according to a published history of the county, with the first jail and courthouse built around 1764.