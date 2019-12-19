CAPE MAY — Bring your sneakers and grab a friend to enjoy a few hours of walking and talking in Cape May Convention Hall every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 through March 24.

The indoor recreation program encourages socializing and activity for Cape May’s senior citizens in a warm, safe environment during the winter months.

Please note the skate rink will be closed for walking on Feb. 18 for the setup of a private event, however the atrium and lobby will be open for those who still want to walk.

For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com or call at 609-884-9565. 

