CAPE MAY — Bring your sneakers and grab a friend to enjoy a few hours of walking and talking in Cape May Convention Hall every Tuesday from 10 a.m. to noon Jan. 7 through March 24.
The indoor recreation program encourages socializing and activity for Cape May’s senior citizens in a warm, safe environment during the winter months.
Please note the skate rink will be closed for walking on Feb. 18 for the setup of a private event, however the atrium and lobby will be open for those who still want to walk.
For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com or call at 609-884-9565.
