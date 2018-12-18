Let's Confirm You're In Our Delivery Area

Senior citizen Walk & Talk to return to Cape May Convention Hall

CAPE MAY — The city wants seniors to put on their sneakers and grab a friend to enjoy a few hours of “walking and talking” in Cape May Convention Hall between 10 a.m. and noon every Tuesday from Jan. 8 to March 26th.

The indoor recreation program was started last year by the city to encourage socializing and activity for Cape May’s senior citizens in a warm, safe environment during the winter months. The indoor roller skating rink was not in use on Tuesdays, so the area was available for seniors to walk, talk and take in the beautiful views of the beach and ocean from Convention Hall’s ballroom.

“We are excited to bring back the Senior Citizen Walk and Talk and look forward to more participation from our local, year-round senior citizen population.” said Mayor Chuck Lear “Strolling in the warm safety of Convention Hall is a great time to complain about the weather with your friends while you’re moving, lowering stress levels and feeling better. I’ll look for you there.”

Please note the skate rink will be closed for walking March 12 for the setup of a private event, but the atrium and lobby will be open for those who still want to walk.

For additional information, see discovercapemaynj.com or call at 609-884-9565. Like the city on Facebook at facebook.com/capemaycity and follow it on Twitter @capemaycity.

