ShopRite associates earn spots on Cheerios boxes through anti-hunger drive

ShopRite customers will recognize some familiar faces on their favorite cereal box when they visit ShopRite stores this month.

Associates of the ShopRites in Rio Grande and Marmora are among 101 ShopRite associates whose pictures will appear on the back of limited-edition Cheerios boxes as part of an annual tradition recognizing associates for fighting hunger in the communities where ShopRite stores operate.

That tradition enters its 20th season this year, with ShopRite associates capping off 20 years of good by raising $1.5 million to help feed the hungry.

Janice Digaetano and Crystal Williams from the Rio Grande store and Brian Pruchnicki and Linda Durham from the Marmora store were chosen to represent their respective ShopRites, which were among 50 winning stores.

To earn a coveted spot on the iconic cereal box, ShopRite associates across hundreds of stores compete each fall in a friendly competition sponsored by ShopRite stores and General Mills, the annual ShopRite Partners In Caring Cheerios Contest.

With this year’s contest theme, 20 Years of Good, serving as the backdrop, ShopRite associates came together again to collect donations at check-out and host events in stores to raise awareness and funds to fight hunger. The campaign encourages customers to round up their grocery purchases to the nearest dollar. Store associates also host hot dog sales, car washes, 5k runs and more. Much of the fundraising is done during Hunger Action Month in September.

“ShopRite and General Mills are proud to celebrate 20 years of hunger fighting through the ShopRite Partners In Caring program. What started in 1999 as a collaboration between ShopRite and General Mills, with the eventual goal to raise $1 million for local food banks, has grown into a revered charitable fund that supports 2,200 food pantries within the Feeding America network to the tune of over $3 million dollars a year," said ShopRite spokeswoman Karen Meleta.

ShopRite stores and General Mills recognize the 50 top fundraising ShopRite stores and those stores select two ShopRite associates to be featured on the Cheerios box.

The customized cereal boxes, sold exclusively at ShopRite, will be unveiled at in-store celebrations during March and April. Each winning store will also receive prize money ($3,000 for the top five stores, and $500 for the remaining winning stores) that will be donated to local food pantries chosen by the respective store teams. 

