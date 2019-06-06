Signups open for Queen Maysea Pageant in Cape May

You are the owner of this article.
CAPE MAY — The magnificent Cape May tradition continues with the 87th coronation of Queen Maysea.

The coronation of Queen Maysea will take place 7 p.m. July 30 at Cape May Convention Hall.

The Queen Maysea Pageant is open to all girls 6 to 10 years of age who are year-round residents of the greater Cape May area. Participants should be 6 years of age as of July 1, and no older than 10 as of Aug. 1. Girls and boys age five and younger can also submit an application to participate in the coronation as a flower girl or page boy.

Interviews will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 9, at Cape May Convention Hall. All girls interested should submit a recent photo no larger than 5-inches by 7-inches along with the application, which can be found at CapeMayCity.com under the recreation/special events tab. Printed applications can also be picked up at Cape May Convention Hall, 714 Beach Ave.

All applications must be received by July 5.

Applications along with a photo can be emailed to rertle@capemaycity.com, dropped off at Cape May Convention Hall or mailed to Queen Maysea: Department of Civic Affairs, 643 Washington St., Cape May NJ 08204.

For additional information, see CapeMayCity.com, email recdept@capemaycity.com or call 609-884-9565.

