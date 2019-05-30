Soroptimist International Club honors local women

On May 21, the Soroptimist International Club of Cape May County presented its 2019 achievement awards to nine exceptional and deserving women of Cape May County. The recipients are as follows:
• Maecy Bischoff received the Violet Richardson Award, which honors the first president of the Soroptimist Club and is given for exemplary community service. Bischoff is a senior at Wildwood Catholic High School and will attend Elon University majoring in vocal performance. Her high school activities include mock trial, forensics, student council and choir as well as volunteer work in the community, organizing blood drives and community food drives as well as other achievements.
• Alexis Murphy and Meghan Moore were each awarded the Live Your Dream Award, which is presented to women who are the primary financial support for their families and are enrolled or accepted into a vocational skills training program or undergraduate degree program. Murphy is the mother of two small children and works as a certified nursing assistant while pursuing a nursing degree at Cape May County Technical School. Moore is the mother of a 2-year-old and works as an internet shopper while studying cosmetology at Cape May County Technical School.
• Caroline Atymowicz and Holly Richter were each awarded a Medical Award, which is presented to a girl or woman seeking education in a medical arts field. Atymowicz is planning eventually to practice pediatric surgery in a research hospital. During her tenure at Ocean City High School she was vice president of the National Honor Society as well as a volunteer at Cape Regional Medical Center. Richter’s career goal is to become a registered nurse. She is busy working as a licensed practical nurse at Victoria Manor Rehabilitation Center and is also enrolled in Atlantic Cape Community College. She expects to complete the last two semesters of the nursing program and graduate in May of 2020.
• Patricia Jeanne Crane was posthumously awarded the annual Ruby Award this year. It is an award given to a woman who has devoted much of her life to helping women and girls in Cape May County. Crane’s work and dedication at CARA for more than 20 years was an inspiration to all.
• Kiomarys Soto and Savannah Bruno were each awarded a Kindle Scholarship made possible by Bill Kindle. Soto was awarded the Kindle Business Award due to her academic achievements, leadership skills, determination and hard work. Soto will enter Atlantic Cape Community College this fall and eventually plans to start her own cosmetology business. Bruno received the Kindle Award for Environmental Science and plans to attend the Stevens Institute of Technology this fall, majoring in chemical engineering. She has been active with the city Environmental Commission, the Garden Club of Cape May and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.
Soroptimist is an international organization working to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world. For more information about the group, contact local President Sherrie Hanagan at 609-846-3690 or see sicmc.com.