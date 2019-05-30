You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
The Gazette of Cape May

Soroptimist International Club honors local women

053019_cap_soroptimists

On May 21, the Soroptimist Club of Cape May County presented its annual achievement awards to nine exceptional and deserving women of Cape May County. 

Recipients, left to right, are Alexis Murphy, Meghan Moore, Maecy Bischoff, Caroline Atymowicz, Holly Richter and Savannah Bruno. Not pictured are Tandi Ankrum and Kiomarys Soto.

 Submitted by Soroptimist International of Cape May County

On May 21, the Soroptimist International Club of Cape May County presented its 2019 achievement awards to nine exceptional and deserving women of Cape May County. The recipients are as follows:

• Maecy Bischoff received the Violet Richardson Award, which honors the first president of the Soroptimist Club and is given for exemplary community service. Bischoff is a senior at Wildwood Catholic High School and will attend Elon University majoring in vocal performance. Her high school activities include mock trial, forensics, student council and choir as well as volunteer work in the community, organizing blood drives and community food drives as well as other achievements.

• Alexis Murphy and Meghan Moore were each awarded the Live Your Dream Award, which is presented to women who are the primary financial support for their families and are enrolled or accepted into a vocational skills training program or undergraduate degree program. Murphy is the mother of two small children and works as a certified nursing assistant while pursuing a nursing degree at Cape May County Technical School. Moore is the mother of a 2-year-old and works as an internet shopper while studying cosmetology at Cape May County Technical School.

• Caroline Atymowicz and Holly Richter were each awarded a Medical Award, which is presented to a girl or woman seeking education in a medical arts field. Atymowicz is planning eventually to practice pediatric surgery in a research hospital. During her tenure at Ocean City High School she was vice president of the National Honor Society as well as a volunteer at Cape Regional Medical Center. Richter’s career goal is to become a registered nurse. She is busy working as a licensed practical nurse at Victoria Manor Rehabilitation Center and is also enrolled in Atlantic Cape Community College. She expects to complete the last two semesters of the nursing program and graduate in May of 2020.

• Patricia Jeanne Crane was posthumously awarded the annual Ruby Award this year. It is an award given to a woman who has devoted much of her life to helping women and girls in Cape May County. Crane’s work and dedication at CARA for more than 20 years was an inspiration to all.

• Kiomarys Soto and Savannah Bruno were each awarded a Kindle Scholarship made possible by Bill Kindle. Soto was awarded the Kindle Business Award due to her academic achievements, leadership skills, determination and hard work. Soto will enter Atlantic Cape Community College this fall and eventually plans to start her own cosmetology business. Bruno received the Kindle Award for Environmental Science and plans to attend the Stevens Institute of Technology this fall, majoring in chemical engineering. She has been active with the city Environmental Commission, the Garden Club of Cape May and the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

Soroptimist is an international organization working to improve the lives of women and girls in local communities and throughout the world. For more information about the group, contact local President Sherrie Hanagan at 609-846-3690 or see sicmc.com.

Load comments

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

HOW TO SUBMIT TO OUR WEEKLIES

Submit all material to current@shorenewstoday.com.

COMMUNITY NEWS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS

  • Include the complete name of the group, school or other organization; where it’s located and what area it serves; the name and title, if applicable, of the person submitting the information; a person to contact with questions and whether the contact is only for us or for the public as well.
  • Information should be formatted as little as possible, without tabs or tables.
  • Photos should be high-resolution and emailed as an attachment. Include the names of the people in the photos and, if applicable, any relevant titles or relationships. Indicate how to determine who is who, such as “front row, from left.”

TRAVELS WITH …

  • Take a picture when you travel of you or your group with one of our weeklies. Send us the picture with names, hometowns and the name of the place you visited.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

  • Letters must be fewer than 400 words and received by 9 a.m. Monday for publication the same week.

EVENT AND TRIP LISTINGS

  • Information to be included in event or trip listings must be submitted online at pressofac.com/calendar. Scroll down to where it says “Submit an event.” Click on “Go to Form.”
  • You are required to sign in using a username and password. If you have previously made an account, log in using the username and password you created. If you have NOT previously made an account with us, click on “Register Here” (under the Sign In button).
  • Once you have created a username and password, you will be taken to the calendar form. Fill out the form with the relevant information. Please remember that less is best for calendar listings. Note: If you include a website, it must be the full address. For example, http://www.pressofac.com, not pressofac.com.