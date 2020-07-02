On June 29, the Soroptimist International Club of Cape May County announced its 2020 achievement awards totaling over $10,000 given to nine outstanding women of Cape May County.
• Jasmine Filippo was awarded the Violet Richardson Award, which honors the first president of the Soroptimist Club and is given for exemplary community service. Filippo is a senior at Wildwood Catholic Academy and volunteers locally with Family Promise as well as doing missionary work in Guatemala assisting with building homes, feeding and clothing the local people and then returning home and raising funds for their ongoing needs.
• Kate Murphy-McKernan and Alyssa Larkin are this year’s recipients of the Live Your Dream Awards. These awards are given to two women who are the primary financial support for their families and are enrolled or accepted into a vocational skills training program or undergraduate degree program. Murphy-McKernan has overcome personal setbacks in her life including a period of homelessness and is now a hardworking single mom and pursuing a career in welding. “The look of respect and admiration I get from my son is beyond any reward I could receive through all of this.” Larkin is a single mother of two young boys who is working full-time while also enrolled in an associate's degree program in business administration of applied science and hopes for a career in criminal justice. She is striving to be a role model for her boys so they can see the importance of an education and not to give up when times are tough.
• Sophia Genet and Isha Patel were each awarded a medical award, which is presented to a girl or woman seeking education in the medical fields. Genet graduated from Ocean City High School, where she has distinguished herself with high academic honors and volunteerism. She plans to become a doctor specializing in the needs of individuals with disabilities. She is inspired by her brother who has Down Syndrome. Patel graduated from Middle Township High School, where she has excelled academically as well as in community service. She plans to study neuroscience and eventually become a doctor or scientist who will research and find a cure for essential tremor disorder, which afflicts her grandfather.
• Marian Stevenson was awarded the Ruby Award, which is given to a woman who has devoted much of her life to helping women and girls in Cape May County. Stevenson graduated in nursing in 1969 and has spent the last 50 years working for the benefit of women in her community. In 2000, she became the executive director of Hope Pregnancy Center and served in that capacity for 18 years.
• Meredith Moon and Krystal Stahler were each presented with the Kindle Scholarship, which is made possible by Bill Kindle. Moon was awarded with the Kindle Business Scholarship. She graduated from Ocean City High School this year where she demonstrated outstanding leadership skills and service to the community. She is enrolled at Bucknell University for the fall majoring in Business. Stahler is the recipient of the Kindle Environmental Scholarship. She graduated third in her class at Middle Township High School and excelled in scholarship, leadership and community service. She plans to study environmental science and management at the University of Rhode Island in September.
Soroptimist is an international organization working to improve the lives of women and girls, in local communities and throughout the world. Contact our local club President Sherrie Hanagan at 609-846-3690 or see sicmc.com for more information about the organization.
